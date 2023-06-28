VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

VEON Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ VEON traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 11,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,684. VEON has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VEON by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,220,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 92,065 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of VEON by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 31,706 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VEON during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of VEON by 1,979.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

