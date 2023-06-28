Vext Science (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Trading Down 3.1%

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 2,247 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 62,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Vext Science Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.20.

Vext Science Company Profile

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

