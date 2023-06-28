VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Short Interest Up 933.1% in June

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,900 shares, an increase of 933.1% from the May 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $20,748,150,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Get VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USTB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.88. 4,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,523. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.96 and a 200 day moving average of $48.95. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.03 and a 1 year high of $49.60.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.1662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%.

(Get Rating)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.