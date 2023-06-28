Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 1,125.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Video River Networks Stock Down 10.8 %
Shares of Video River Networks stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 3,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,913. Video River Networks has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. The company has a current ratio of 47.19, a quick ratio of 47.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.03.
Video River Networks Company Profile
