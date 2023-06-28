Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 1,125.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Video River Networks Stock Down 10.8 %

Shares of Video River Networks stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 3,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,913. Video River Networks has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. The company has a current ratio of 47.19, a quick ratio of 47.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Video River Networks Company Profile

Video River Networks, Inc, a technology holding company, operates and manages a portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets, businesses, and operations in North America. Its target portfolio businesses and assets include operations that design, manufacture, install, and sell electric vehicles, power controls, battery and wireless technologies, residential utility meters and remotes, and mission-critical devices.

