Violich Capital Management Inc. Acquires 375 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,678,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,903,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,516 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,221,000 after buying an additional 235,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,317,000 after buying an additional 666,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,209,000 after buying an additional 8,217,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

C traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $46.11. 3,906,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,655,438. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $89.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

