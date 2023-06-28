Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $14.90 Million Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Violich Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. BHP Group accounts for 2.5% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $14,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in BHP Group by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,089 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on BHP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,435.00.

Shares of BHP stock traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $59.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,498,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,414. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $71.52.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

