Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 94 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.3% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,546,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,939,000 after purchasing an additional 88,556 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 1,144,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 121,868 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,038,000 after purchasing an additional 164,256 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.49. 3,238,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,587,070. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.54.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

