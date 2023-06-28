Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Receives GBX 209 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 209 ($2.66).

VMUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.61) to GBX 220 ($2.80) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 230 ($2.92) to GBX 200 ($2.54) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Virgin Money UK Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 145.50 ($1.85) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 152.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 166.11. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of GBX 117.25 ($1.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 200 ($2.54). The firm has a market cap of £1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 425.15, a PEG ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.96.

Virgin Money UK Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Virgin Money UK

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. Virgin Money UK’s payout ratio is 3,235.29%.

In other news, insider David Duffy sold 6,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.00), for a total value of £10,492.31 ($13,340.51). In other news, insider Sara Weller acquired 20,000 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £30,400 ($38,652.26). Also, insider David Duffy sold 6,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.00), for a total value of £10,492.31 ($13,340.51). Company insiders own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

(Get Rating

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.