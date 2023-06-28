VirtualMeta (VMA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $7.13 Million

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 27th. VirtualMeta has a market capitalization of $7.13 million and approximately $13,064.46 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VirtualMeta has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One VirtualMeta token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00354028 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $31,969.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VirtualMeta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VirtualMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

