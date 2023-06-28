Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Shares Gap Down to $15.50

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2023

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRUGet Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.50, but opened at $15.15. Vitru shares last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 505 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vitru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vitru from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vitru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Vitru Stock Down 4.7 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.92 million, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of -0.18.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRUGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vitru had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $85.51 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Vitru Limited will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vitru

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vitru during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vitru by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vitru in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vitru in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vitru in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Vitru Company Profile



Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, continuing education, graduate, technical and professional courses through digital education model and its hybrid methodology.

Featured Articles

