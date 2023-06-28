Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Shares Gap Down to $15.50

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.50, but opened at $15.15. Vitru shares last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 505 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vitru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vitru from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vitru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.92 million, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of -0.18.

Vitru ( NASDAQ:VTRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vitru had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $85.51 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Vitru Limited will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vitru during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vitru by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vitru in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vitru in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vitru in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, continuing education, graduate, technical and professional courses through digital education model and its hybrid methodology.

