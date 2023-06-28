Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) Short Interest Up 1,423.2% in June

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a growth of 1,423.2% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vox Royalty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vox Royalty during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,106,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Vox Royalty in the 1st quarter worth $6,644,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vox Royalty in the 4th quarter worth $3,174,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vox Royalty by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 94,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vox Royalty in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vox Royalty alerts:

Vox Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VOXR remained flat at $2.36 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,716. Vox Royalty has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $3.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.58.

Vox Royalty Increases Dividend

Vox Royalty ( NASDAQ:VOXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Vox Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut Vox Royalty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

About Vox Royalty

(Get Rating)

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vox Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vox Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.