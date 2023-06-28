voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of voxeljet from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Get voxeljet alerts:

voxeljet Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:VJET opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99. voxeljet has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.49.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet ( NYSE:VJET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.