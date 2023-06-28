Vulcan Forged PYR Price Reaches $3.19 on Major Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 28th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $3.19 or 0.00010471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $88.84 million and $2.84 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017376 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00018843 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013856 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,399.26 or 0.99900865 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,882,227 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

