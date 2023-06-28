Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Shares Down 0.7%

Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) was down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €21.50 ($23.37) and last traded at €21.70 ($23.59). Approximately 19,155 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 53,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.85 ($23.75).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($28.26) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($27.17) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($32.61) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.35) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is €21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is €19.69.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, Weidemann, and Enar brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products; light towers; generators; pumps; and heaters.

