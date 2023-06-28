Waitr (NASDAQ:ASAP) and Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES) Financial Analysis

Waitr (NASDAQ:ASAP – Get Rating) and Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Waitr and Auto Parts 4Less Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waitr -146.62% -326.74% -87.21% Auto Parts 4Less Group -271.43% N/A -1,578.69%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Waitr and Auto Parts 4Less Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waitr $111.80 million 0.02 -$206.79 million N/A N/A Auto Parts 4Less Group $11.02 million 0.06 -$8.07 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Auto Parts 4Less Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Waitr.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Waitr and Auto Parts 4Less Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waitr 0 0 0 0 N/A Auto Parts 4Less Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Waitr has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auto Parts 4Less Group has a beta of -1, suggesting that its share price is 200% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Waitr shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Waitr shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Auto Parts 4Less Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Waitr beats Auto Parts 4Less Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

About Auto Parts 4Less Group

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc., operates as an e-commerce auto and truck parts sells company in the United States. The company offers exhaust systems, suspension systems, wheels, tires, stereo systems, truck bed covers, and shocks through its LiftKits4LESS.com Website. It also provides tools and supplies, powersports, boat, car and truck, commercial truck, motorcycle, and other parts. The company was formerly known as The 4Less Group, Inc. and changed its name to Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. in April 2022. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

