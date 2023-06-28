Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Acquires New Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.33. 1,857,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,570,882. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.54.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

