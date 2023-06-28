Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,240 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $401.05. 459,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,720,723. The company has a market cap of $304.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $386.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.43. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $408.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.