Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Sells 10,608 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,608 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.47. 1,452,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.50. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

