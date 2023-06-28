Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Sells 13,014 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,014 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106,552.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,563,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,660,000 after purchasing an additional 54,512,240 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,749,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,353,000 after buying an additional 434,666 shares in the last quarter. Reframe Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $22,351,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,761,000 after acquiring an additional 176,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,967,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SLYG traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $75.29. The company had a trading volume of 11,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,696. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.13. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $82.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

