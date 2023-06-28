WashTec (ETR:WSU) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of WashTec AG (ETR:WSU – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €35.95 ($39.08) and last traded at €36.10 ($39.24). 2,409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.50 ($39.67).
WashTec Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $483.69 million, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is €37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is €37.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.35.
WashTec Company Profile
WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Germany, Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gantry carwashes, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as conveyor tunnel systems. It also provides water recovery systems; full maintenance; on-call service agreements; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.
Featured Articles
