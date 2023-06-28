WashTec (ETR:WSU) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of WashTec AG (ETR:WSU – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €35.95 ($39.08) and last traded at €36.10 ($39.24). 2,409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.50 ($39.67).

WashTec Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $483.69 million, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is €37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is €37.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.35.

WashTec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Germany, Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gantry carwashes, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as conveyor tunnel systems. It also provides water recovery systems; full maintenance; on-call service agreements; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WashTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WashTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.