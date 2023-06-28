Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Up 0.4%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.44. 1,385,207 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 725,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.
Waterdrop Stock Down 3.4 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03.
Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $88.26 million during the quarter. Waterdrop had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waterdrop
Waterdrop Company Profile
Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.
See Also
- Get a free research report on Waterdrop from StockNews.com
- AMD’s Recent Correction: A Buying Opportunity For Investors?
- AeroVironment’s New Momentum Makes it a Value Play
- Unifirst: Undervalued At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- Five stocks we like better than Waterdrop
Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.