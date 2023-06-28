Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Up 0.4%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.44. 1,385,207 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 725,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Waterdrop Stock Down 3.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $88.26 million during the quarter. Waterdrop had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Waterdrop by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after buying an additional 14,182 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waterdrop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,375,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Waterdrop during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Waterdrop in the first quarter worth $234,000.

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

