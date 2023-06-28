Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.69

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.69 and last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 130084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WEAV shares. Raymond James raised shares of Weave Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday.

Weave Communications Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $715.91 million, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Activity at Weave Communications

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 29.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.25%. The company had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Weave Communications news, CRO Matthew C. Hyde sold 5,353 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $28,370.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 601,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,926.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 236.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 31.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 116.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 46,333 shares during the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Further Reading

