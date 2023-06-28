WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Position Lessened by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT trimmed its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.27.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.2 %

WEC stock opened at $88.70 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.20. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.90%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

