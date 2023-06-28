West Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 4.4% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,204 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,147,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,382,000 after purchasing an additional 252,486 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after purchasing an additional 424,504 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,281,000 after purchasing an additional 155,398 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $256.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.11 and its 200-day moving average is $250.51. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

