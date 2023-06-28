West Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Tesla by 87.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Tesla by 197.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,399,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,166,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,232 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 8.7% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $250.67 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The stock has a market cap of $794.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.59, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.01.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,230 shares of company stock worth $30,055,907. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

