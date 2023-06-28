West Financial Advisors LLC Has $340,000 Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $31.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average is $28.60.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

