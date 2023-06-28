West Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,367 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,413,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,795,000 after purchasing an additional 623,269 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB opened at $107.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.76. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

