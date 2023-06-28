West Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,074 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

West Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 2.4% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. West Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $9,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 167.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $146.05 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $155.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.