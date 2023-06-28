Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 4,900.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MNP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.72. 12,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,986. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.96. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $13.43.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 17.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 220,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 33,286 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 10.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 66,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 42,946 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

