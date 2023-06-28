Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 4,900.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSE:MNP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.72. 12,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,986. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.96. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $13.43.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.
