Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.69% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.63.
Western Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE:WES opened at $25.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.55. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 2.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,698,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,467,000 after acquiring an additional 46,837 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $523,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company’s stock.
About Western Midstream Partners
Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.
