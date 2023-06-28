Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:WES opened at $25.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.55. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 2.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,698,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,467,000 after acquiring an additional 46,837 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $523,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Stories

