Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of WTE traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$31.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,374. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$30.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.86. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52-week low of C$21.59 and a 52-week high of C$34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.22.
Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter. Westshore Terminals Investment had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of C$96.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.7922677 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile
Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Jefferies Misses on Earnings: Does it Signal a Speed Bump or U-Turn?
- General Mills Retreats To The Buy Zone
- PECO Pullback Presents a Retail REIT Worth Shopping For
- Generac Powers Up 8.79% on Growth Potential, Strong Texas Sales
- Five stocks we like better than Westshore Terminals Investment
Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.