Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of WTE traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$31.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,374. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$30.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.86. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52-week low of C$21.59 and a 52-week high of C$34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.22.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter. Westshore Terminals Investment had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of C$96.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.7922677 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

A number of research firms recently commented on WTE. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

(Get Rating)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.