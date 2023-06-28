WhiteCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $235,248.54 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 28th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $13.88 million and approximately $235,248.54 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.84 or 0.00282096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00012992 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00016617 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000443 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003316 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

