Willis Investment Counsel Boosts Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel owned 0.06% of Generac worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Generac by 568.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.77.

Insider Transactions at Generac

Generac Trading Up 3.7 %

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total transaction of $510,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,614,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,800. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC traded up $5.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.87. 1,454,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,208. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $282.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Articles

