Willis Investment Counsel Grows Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel owned 0.08% of FactSet Research Systems worth $11,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 66.9% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,791,000 after acquiring an additional 37,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS traded down $6.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $393.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,857. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $371.59 and a one year high of $474.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.81.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $454.00 to $461.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total transaction of $124,021.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,328.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total transaction of $124,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares in the company, valued at $188,328.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,537 shares of company stock worth $5,165,878 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

