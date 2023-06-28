Willis Investment Counsel Grows Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel owned about 0.13% of Dolby Laboratories worth $10,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 42,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.4% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 40,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,253,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,712,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total value of $2,298,044.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,400,895.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,253,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,712,302.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,177 shares of company stock worth $7,014,249 in the last ninety days. 39.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

DLB stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.21. 45,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,415. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.78. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.55 and a 52-week high of $88.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $375.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

