Willis Investment Counsel Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,379 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.11% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of STRL stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,910. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $54.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $403.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.45 million. Analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

STRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Sterling Infrastructure from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $5,207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,164,237.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $5,207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,023 shares in the company, valued at $14,164,237.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $106,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,566.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.