Willis Investment Counsel Has $346,000 Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Willis Investment Counsel lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,313,690,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $203.93. The company had a trading volume of 99,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $157.57 and a 1 year high of $207.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.32 and a 200-day moving average of $184.93.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

