Willis Investment Counsel Has $47.06 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 3.0% of Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Accenture were worth $47,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,230 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,089. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.30. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93. The company has a market cap of $189.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.55.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

