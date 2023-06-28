Willis Investment Counsel Increases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,963,780,000 after purchasing an additional 154,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,729,000 after purchasing an additional 34,007 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,972,000 after purchasing an additional 160,466 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WM traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.99. 197,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.16 and its 200-day moving average is $159.15. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $175.98.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

