Willis Investment Counsel Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 387,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 2.0% of Willis Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $31,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 37,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.76. 1,236,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,118,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.18 and a 200 day moving average of $83.02. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $95.60.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.53.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

