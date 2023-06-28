Willis Investment Counsel Trims Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Willis Investment Counsel cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,814 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,516 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.6% of Willis Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Walmart were worth $25,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $503,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,703,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,178,406. The stock has a market cap of $417.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $119.89 and a one year high of $158.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,901,722 shares of company stock valued at $896,105,631. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

