WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:WTRE) Shares Up 1.5%

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:WTRE – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.32 and last traded at $16.31. 1,091 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 5,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 99,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter.

The WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (WTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global real estate companies that have direct and\u002For indirect exposure to technology, sciences, or e-commerce. Holdings are selected based on a proprietary technology score and a leverage screening.

