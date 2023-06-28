WMG Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 12,547 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $35,000. 50.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STWD traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.28. 647,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,867,614. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 102.13%.

STWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

