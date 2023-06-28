WMG Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,626 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 1.5% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

DFAI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.98. 243,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average is $26.77. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $28.17.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

