WMG Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,023,233,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,305 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 822,415.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,837,000 after purchasing an additional 649,708 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,032,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,190,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,182,000 after buying an additional 522,357 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,513 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average of $50.62.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

