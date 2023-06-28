WMG Financial Advisors LLC Has $273,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,868. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.65. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

