WMG Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $612,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.22. 594,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,442,891. The company has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

