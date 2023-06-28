WMG Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,050 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Lemonade by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lemonade by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lemonade from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lemonade from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Lemonade from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.72.

Lemonade Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:LMND traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.77. 442,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,764. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.40. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.19. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 93.89%. The company had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 114.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $26,915.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,581 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lemonade

(Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.