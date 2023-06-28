WMG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,550 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Boeing stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,816,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879,276. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.65. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.75) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

