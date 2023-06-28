WMG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 71,676 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,676 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,639,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,827,000 after buying an additional 616,540 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,251,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,330,000 after buying an additional 282,947 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $79,876,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,486,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,571,000 after purchasing an additional 907,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,027,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,504,000 after purchasing an additional 400,378 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,034. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.98. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $24.36.

